Frances Anne Gaffney Obituary
FRANCES ANNE GAFFNEY Frances Anne Doyle Gaffney, 67, of Leland, NC passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 22, 2020. Fran appreciated the small moments that accumulated to produce a life well lived. As a child she lived in Long Island, NY, Brazil, and England. She finally settled in Westchester, NY for 41 years before retiring to Leland, NC. Fran was dedicated to her husband, her two daughters and her four grandchildren. Fran loved the beach, playing with her grandchildren and long walks. She was known for her loving, generous heart and showering her loved ones with gifts. Fran had a love of English literature which she shared with her children, and most enjoyed reading children's stories to her beloved grandchildren. Fran was a retired administrator and middle school teacher, and had a personal library of over 500 children's books. Fran was born in Flushing, NY to the late Anne and Vincent Doyle. She was preceded in death by her beloved bothers Kevin Doyle and Brian ("BD") Doyle. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Kevin Gaffney and her daughters Erin Gaffney Heyert and husband Brian Heyert of Mountainside, NJ; Kara Gaffney Brown and husband Jonathan Brown of Nyack, NY; grandchildren, Hailey and Riley Heyert, and Henry and Lila Brown; and beloved sisters Karen Doyle Krizan, Maureen Doyle Panko and Regina Doyle Symonds. A Catholic memorial mass and celebration of life in the NY/NJ area will be planned at a future date. Memorials may be made to the non-profit Read Ahead (readahead.org), which provides reading based mentoring to children in NY. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation Village Road Chapel, Leland, NC
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 24, 2020
