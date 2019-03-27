Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
(910) 791-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Bryant Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Bryant Simmons

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances Bryant Simmons Obituary
FRANCES BRYANT SIMMONS Frances Bryant Simmons, 91, of Wilmington, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born in Conway, SC on May, 13, 1927 to the late Nollie and Beulah Bryant. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband Leondis Simmons, and 11 siblings. She is survived by her two daughters; Kathy Wooten, Penny Rogers and husband Victor, two much loved grandsons; Patrick Rogers and Lee Rogers and wife Stacy, four very dear great grandchildren; Chase and Kohel Rogers, and Sydney and Luke Oblen. And a very special friend, Diana. Frances was an accomplished instructor and crafts woman. A graveside service will be held 2pm on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Oleander Memorial Gardens with Rob Strickland officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now