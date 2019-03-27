|
FRANCES BRYANT SIMMONS Frances Bryant Simmons, 91, of Wilmington, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born in Conway, SC on May, 13, 1927 to the late Nollie and Beulah Bryant. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband Leondis Simmons, and 11 siblings. She is survived by her two daughters; Kathy Wooten, Penny Rogers and husband Victor, two much loved grandsons; Patrick Rogers and Lee Rogers and wife Stacy, four very dear great grandchildren; Chase and Kohel Rogers, and Sydney and Luke Oblen. And a very special friend, Diana. Frances was an accomplished instructor and crafts woman. A graveside service will be held 2pm on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Oleander Memorial Gardens with Rob Strickland officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 27, 2019