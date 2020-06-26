Frances Long
FRANCES LONG 87, died Tuesday. A memorial service will be today 11:00 AM at Sunset Baptist Church. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Sunset Baptist Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 25, 2020
Frances was a lovely, Godly woman and I was happy to be her friend. Actually Frances and my mother, Mary Gibson (Mrs. M. E. Gibson) were very good friends as well as neighbors when my father was pastor of Long Leaf Baptist Church. I always admired Frances for her love of missions, her dedication to teaching Sunday School, and devotion to God. Every time I saw Frances she was beautifully dressed, with her hair and makeup just right. May God bless each one in the family and give you strength.
Patricia Graham
Friend
