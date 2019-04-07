FRANCES LUCILLE SKIPPER Frances Lucille Fulwood Skipper, age 99 of Shallotte, NC, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center. Lucille was born in Shallotte August 28, 1919 to the late Henry Manley and Sarah Eliza Frink Fulwood. She was a master seamstress, and worked for Shallotte Dry Cleaners 23 years. She was a member of the 1939 graduating class of Shallotte High School, and the oldest living member of Old Shallotte Baptist Church. She loved singing in the choir, and taught many years in Vacation Bible School and Sunday School, picking up children along the way, before there was a church bus. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and quilting, and made many of her girls' dresses, plus afghans and quilts for her children and grandchildren. She loved babies and children-hers and everybody else's. She was an excellent gardener-growing and canning vegetables and making pickles, and was a great cook-most famous for her banana cake, which will really be missed at family reunions. She excelled at finding just the right spot for her flowering plants, and enjoyed wild flowers and birds in the springtime. She was an aspiring artist and could play the guitar. She loved to read, and kept her mind sharp until the very end, working word puzzles and watching game shows every day. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-one years, Wayland Elwood Skipper; two sisters, Geneva Pearl Hewett (Curtis) and Lena O. McLamb (Aaron); two brothers, Henry Manley Fulwood (Marion) and John Rudolph Fulwood; and a son-in-law, Robert B. Stanley, Sr. She is survived by three loving daughters, Carolyn S. Strickland of Wilmington, NC; Barbara S. Stanley of Shallotte, NC; Gail Skipper and fiance´ Chris Heath of Shallotte; grandsons, William R. "Billy" Stanley, Brandon Lee Stanley, (Haley Hall); one great-grandson, Rhett Douglas Stanley (Brittany); three step-grandsons, Bobby Stanley, Bert Stanley and Farren Stanley; a step-granddaughter, Jill Strickland Allman; a sister-in-law, Eulalia A. Fulwood of Ocean Isle Beach; a brother-in-law, Cecil Gurkin of Whiteville, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends are invited to visit with the family Sunday, April 7, 2019, 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at White Funeral Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel, 603 Ocean Highway E, Bolivia, NC. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 pm Monday, April 8, 2019 at Old Shallotte Baptist Church with the Reverend Rory Thigpen and Dr. Slade W. Skipper. Interment will follow in Mintz Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Billy Stanley, Brandon Stanley, Rhett Stanley, Jerry Fulwood, Dennis Fulwood and Chris Heath. Online condolences may be made to www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary