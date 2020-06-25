Frances Simpson Harrell Long
FRANCES SIMPSON HARRELL LONG Frances Janette Simpson Harrell Long, 87, died June 23, 2020 in Wilmington, NC. She was born to Sarah (Marks) and Edward Martin Simpson in Vass, NC on June 6, 1933. She was married to the late Wade Long. She was predeceased by her husbands, Alvin Ellis Harrell and Wade Long and son-in-law Lawrence Cook; brothers: Ivan "Sonny" and wife Faye Simpson and George "Buddy" Simpson. Frances is survived by her daughter, Dr. Gloria Harrell Cook of Emerald Isle, NC , son and daughter-in-law Joey and Barbarann Harrell of Spring Lake, NC; grandchildren: Aaron and wife Melinda Harrell, Seth and wife Lindsey Harrell of Sanford, NC, Kimberlea and great grandson Waylon Harrell of Stanford, NC, Lauren Cook and finance Jason Statler of Morgantown WV, and Leanna Harrell of Spring Lake, NC; brothers: Wayne and Barbara Simpson of Winston Salem, NC and Earl and Sue Simpson of Vass, NC; sister-in-laws Edith Floyd and Janet Simpson both of Vass NC; step-daughters and their husbands: Ramona and Ronald Stocks, Kathy and Doug Lewis and stepsons: Donnie Long and Kelly Long. Near and dear to her heart, were her Lord Jesus Christ, her church, and her sewing. She was well loved in her community for 61 years. Frances was a beloved wife, mother, Sunday School teacher, leader of many woman's organizations, all her family and friends. A memorial service will be held at Sunset Baptist Church in Wilmington, NC on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Share memories and condolences with the family by visiting wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403 910.791.9099.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 25, 2020.
