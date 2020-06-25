Frances was a lovely, Godly woman and I was happy to be her friend. Actually Frances and my mother, Mary Gibson (Mrs. M. E. Gibson) were very good friends as well as neighbors when my father was pastor of Long Leaf Baptist Church. I always admired Frances for her love of missions, her dedication to teaching Sunday School, and devotion to God. Every time I saw Frances she was beautifully dressed, with her hair and makeup just right. May God bless each one in the family and give you strength.

Patricia Graham

Friend