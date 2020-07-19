FRANCES STRAUSS Wilmington, NC — Frances (Fran) Strauss, a long-time resident of the Wilmington area, died Thursday the 16th of July at Bradley Creek Health Center. Born in Pennsylvania, Fran and her family, including 4 sisters, moved to New York City, where she met and married her husband, Arthur, who passed away in 2004. They lived in New York City and New Jersey, where they raised their family. Upon retirement, Fran and Arthur moved to Wilmington, where they built their dream home and lived happily for many years. Fran was active in many organizations in her adopted home state. She volunteered at Bellamy Mansion, was very involved with the Democratic Party in the Wilmington area, volunteered at the Thalian Association community theater, and was a proud member at B'nai Israel Congregation in Wilmington. Fran also took great joy in working as an extra in the many film projects that called Wilmington home. Fran loved cooking and socializing, enjoyed going to movies and plays with friends, and was a friend to many in the Wilmington community, including her neighbors and her many acquaintances, who always described her as "feisty and fun." She became close with members of her support group, The Compassionate Friends, which she joined after the death of her son, with members of B'nai Israel Congregation, and with residents and staff of the Carolina Bay community. Fran was preceded in death by her beloved son, Peter. She is survived by her daughter, Janet and her husband, her grandchildren, Jesse and Amanda and her husband Ross. She was particularly delighted with her great-grandchildren Tobin, Arik, Noa, and Peri. Her extended family brought her great joy and she was a very proud mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and great-aunt. Memorial gifts may be made to the American Heart Association
at www.heart.org
, to The Compassionate Friends at www.compassionatefriends.org
, or to B'nai Israel Congregation at https://bnaiisraelilm.shulcloud.com
. Coble Funeral & Cremation Service at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Wilmington, has been entrusted with arrangements. The Graveside Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Oakdale Cemetery in Wilmington. Condolences to the family may be made at www.coblegreenlawn.com
.