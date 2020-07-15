FRANCES TILLEY TODD Frances Tilley Todd, 92, of Wilmington, NC, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Trinity Grove. She was born on March 29, 1928 in Raleigh, NC, the daughter of the late Edwin Holt Tilley and Lena Perry Tilley. Also remembered is her husband, Donald Lee Todd who preceded her in death in 2007. Survivors include her son, Edwin Todd and wife Debra of Beaufort, NC; her daughter Elisabeth Todd of Vero Beach, FL; two grandchildren, Robert Todd (wife Sylvia) and Pamela Simon (husband Chris); and two great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Pine Valley Baptist Church. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com