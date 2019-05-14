|
FRANCES TOWLER BRADSHER Frances Towler Bradsher, 86, of Wilmington, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 10, 2019. Frances was born August 10, 1932 in Danville, Va. to the late Muncy and Irene Towler. She and her family lived in Wilmington for more than 50 years, where she was a long-time member of St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church. She worked as an office manager for Belk for 28 years. She is predeceased by her parents, her stepmother Doris Towler, and her sister Betty Turner. She is survived by her husband, Sidney P. Bradsher of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne and Jim Denmark; son and daughter-in-law, Sid and Bethany Bradsher; sisters, Kathy Gauldin and Jean White; brother Carroll Towler; and grandchildren Laurel, Erin and Adam Denmark and Preston, Holly, Ben and Jake Bradsher. After a private burial, funeral services will be held at 3 PM on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends after the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1416 Market St., Wilmington, NC, 28401.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 14, 2019