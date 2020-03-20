Home

Valley Chapel
4108 S College Rd
Wilmington, NC 28412
910-791-7055
Francis Kawalec
Francis "Frank" Kawalec


1939 - 2020
Francis "Frank" Kawalec Obituary
FRANCIS "FRANK" KAWALEC, JR. Francis Joseph Kawalec, Jr., 81, of Wilmington, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Frank was born January 22, 1939 in Middlesex County, NJ, son of the late Francis J. Kawalec, Sr. and Mary Magdalene Koscielny Kawalec. Frank loved fishing, golfing and most of all cooking for his family and friends. He was a real "foodie". His love of Lawrence Welk and his band was a source of great enjoyment for him. The happiest days of his life were those spent with his wife, children, grandchildren and his Wednesday morning coffee group. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Ann Marie Kawalec; two daughters, Marianne Nadeau of Greensboro, NC, and Marlene Ahde (Eric) of Freehold, NJ; four grandchildren, Cori and Jack Ahde, and Cole and Alex Nadeau; and three sisters, Mary Anne DeMello, Christine Kraeft (Walter), and Theresa Kawalec. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory may be made online or by mail to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Share online condolences at: www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 20, 2020
