FRANCIS LEO LOUGHRAN JR. Francis Leo Loughran Jr. passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love on May 28th, 2020. Francis was born in Braddock, PA where he was raised along with his three brothers. He proudly graduated from St. Bonaventure College prior to being drafted into the Marine Corps. Francis spent most of his professional career working as a social worker in the State of PA and later retired to the town of Southport, NC with his beloved wife "Ritchie" Marguerite Loughran. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He lived his life trusting in God's plan, loving deeply through God's light and living as God's loyal servant and a Eucharistic minister for many years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport. He was also an avid sports fan and never missed a Steelers or Pirates game, win or lose. He led by example, enjoyed good conversation and always gave the best advice. Francis has been joyfully reunited in heaven with his love and partner in life Marguerite as well as their son Francis, daughter Kevin, his brothers Patrick and James, parents Margaret and Francis L Loughran Sr and Kevin's husband Robert Fitzgerald Jr. He is survived by his brother David and his children, Michael (Joan), Neil (Dianne), Katie (Bill Pinder), Daniel (Heidi), Megan (Jack Flynn) and Robert (Cheryl). Grandchildren, Cory, Brendan (Caitlin), Alex, Tyler (Kayla), Connor, Kelly, and Paige Loughran, Casey Sellers (Adam), Bridget Wilson (Ryan), Caitlin Avon, (Mike), Maura Pinder and Jake Flynn (Sophie). He was also thrilled to be a great grandfather "Great Pop" to Stetson Sellers and Gabriel and Caleb Loughran. Francis was also uncle to dozens of nieces and nephews, a wonderful brother-in-law and was a treasured part of two large and loving Irish families. A Catholic Mass and a celebration of his life will be held in Murrysville, PA at later time when we can all gather together to honor Francis and share in the comfort of being with those that loved him. If you would like to be contacted when arrangements have been made, please email (Caitlin Avon at caitlinavonsells@gmail.com) and we will be sure to notify you. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Francis's honor to Shriners Hospital for Children of Greenville, SC shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/greenville or Lower Cape Fear Hospice lifecare.org. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 3, 2020.