|
|
FRANK C. MOORE (APRIL 9, 1932- October 5, 2019) Frank C. Moore, 87, of Wilmington, NC passed away on Saturday October 5. A great provider, Frank supported, protected and blessed his family with happiness, humor, security and many opportunities. He was also a loving "Papa" to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was born April 9, 1932 in Ashtabula, Ohio, the youngest child, and only son, of Francis C. and M. Mildred (Fowler) Moore. Frank wed Fannie (Fisher) Moore in Johnson City, TN on June 19, 1951, a marriage which lasted 57 years until her death, March 30, 2009. They were residents of Painesville, Geneva and Perry, Ohio (1951-1971) and Wilmington, NC (since 1971). Frank was also preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Madeline Vernick, Shelia Rylance, and Donna Heath. He was employed almost 40 years at Diamond Alkali/Diamond Shamrock in Painesville, Ohio (1952-1971) and Diamond Shamrock/OxyChem in Castle Hayne, NC (1971-1991), where he served as plant Fire Chief (1971-1988) and Safety & Hygiene Superintendent. Frank also served as a volunteer fireman with the Perry (OH) Township Fire Department (1960-1971), led the Perry Junior Fire Department (1969-70), and was a Perry Little League manager of Brock Monuments' teams in the mid-1960s. Frank enjoyed working on cars, woodworking, reading historical fiction and non-fiction, and gun collecting. He and his wife Fannie loved going to family sporting events, and watching the Cleveland Indians and Browns, ACC basketball and NASCAR. Frank also found great amusement in sharing embellished tales of his life with friends and family. Survivors are son, Frank Lee Moore (wife Cindy) of Goodyear, AZ; daughter, Judy Ann Moore-Groves of Patrick Springs, VA; son, Terry Allan Moore (wife Cathy) of Wrightsville Beach, NC; son, Kevin Jerome Moore of Clarkston, MI; daughter, Carole Jean McLean (husband James) of Burgaw, NC; and son, Shawn Dale Moore of Apex, NC; Eleven grandchildren: Leslie, Jason (wife Katelyn), Lindsey (husband Jason), Andrea (husband Jon), Sarah (husband Jarrod), Alex, Zech, Sam, Casey, Jamie and Michaela; Five great-grandchildren: Alexis, Brody, Reid, Paisley, and AJ; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Wednesday October 9, 2019 at the Coble Ward-Smith Oleander Chapel, 3915 Oleander Dr, Wilmington, NC. The family will also receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Friday October 11, 2019 at The Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St, Madison, OH. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00am on Saturday October 12, 2019, also at The Behm Family Funeral Home. Frank's final resting place will be at The Perry Cemetery at Center Road and South Ridge, Perry, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to Frank's preferred charitable organizations: - https://www.stjude.org - https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc Best Friends - https://bestfriends.org Special thanks to the staff at Davis Health & Wellness at Cambridge Village, as well as the staff of Lower Cape Fear Hospice, for their attention and care in Frank's final days. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 8, 2019