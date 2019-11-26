|
|
FRANK "TONY" TALMAN, III Frank "Tony" Talman, III, age 66, of Wilmington passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at his home. Frank was born on November 11, 1953, in Wilmington, NC to the late Frank Talman and Lillie Swann Talman. Frank was a graduate of Hoggard High School and was retired. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends. He is survived by his wife, Gail Hester Talman, son Tony Talman, stepdaughter, Jackie Clark, two sisters, Ann Lewis (Gaither), and Betty Hocutt (Billy), step-granddaughter, Madison Murra, and other extended family members. Visitation will be 11 to 12 Wednesday at Wilmington Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held 1 pm Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the Graveside in Greenlawn Memorial Park officiated by Rev. Mandy Iahn. Pallbearers will be Marshall Gainey, Kent Raynor, Tony Raynor, John Gurganus, Bobby Gurganus, and Pete Howard. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 26, 2019