Franklin C. Walters
FRANKLIN C. WALTERS Franklin Carl Walters, rounded the bases and made it to his heavenly home on August 5, 2020. He was born October 26, 1941 in Whiteville, the son of Stutts Olin Walters and Margret Nance Walters. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant son, Jay Franklin. Coach was a lifetime educator of 50 years, Coach, & avid Baseball lover. He spent 30 years as Headmaster, Teacher, & Coach at Waccamaw Academy. As well as serving as Announcer for Whiteville Wolfpack Baseball & Post 137 Baseball. He was a Whiteville High graduate & athlete. He went on to play semi-pro Baseball and was a Graduate of Campbell University. To cherish his memory is his wife of 54 years, Sylvia Absher Walters; daughters, Jan Walters Hardee and husband, Andy of Tabor City, Beth Walters Harper and husband, Willis of Whiteville; grandchildren, Colby, Collin & Leah Hooks of Whiteville, Ashley Hardee Fleenor & husband, Collin of Conway, SC, Emily Harper Tomasik & husband Tyler, Will, Morgan & Banks Harper, one sister, Phyllis Walters Mork & husband, Dorlan of Charlotte; along with all of his "children" that he taught, coached & mentored. A private family service will be held. Due to COVID restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held to include all of the students, parents & friends of our beloved Coach at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Coach's memory to the, Coach Walters Memorial Fund at the State Employees Credit Union or by mail, State Employees Credit Union, 275 Flowers Pridgen Dr., Whiteville, NC 28472. Please make checks payable to Sylvia Walters. A live Facebook Feed of Coach's service will be on the Peacock Funeral Home & Crematory Official Facebook Page on Saturday, August 8, 2020 beginning shortly before 11 am. Please copy and paste the following link into your search bar for access to the feed: https://www.facebook.com/Peacock.Funeral.Home.Whiteville Online condolences may be made at www.peacockfuneralhome.net

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 11, 2020.
