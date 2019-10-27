|
FRANKLIN MONROE HYATT Franklin Monroe Hyatt age 79 of Wilmington passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at his home. He was born in Lumberton, NC on October 28, 1939, to Manning Hyatt and Alma Rich Hyatt. Monroe was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Leland. He was a proud veteran of the US Army serving in the 82 Airborne at Ft. Bragg. He was discharged in 1962. Monroe was a member of Orient Lodge #395 AF&AM and held the distinction of Past Master. He was a member of the Wilmington Scottish Rite and a member of Sudan Shrine Center in New Bern. He was retired from DuPont. Monroe is survived by his wife Bessie Campfield; one son, Frank Hyatt (Cindy); daughters, Terry Beavers (Brent), Sharon Meshaw (Paul), Babs Hyatt (Eric), and Teresa Hyatt; sister, Myrtle Long (James); grandchildren, Justin, Jacob, Whitney, Chase, Mackenzie, Ricky, Joe, Jimmy, Savannah, Aubrie, Abigail and Joey; seven great-grandbabies and two on the way; many beloved nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by a son, Gregory Monroe Hyatt, and two sisters, Ollie Mae Smith and Georgia Gideons. Visitation for family and friends will be 6 to 8 Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Wilmington Funeral Chapel. Celebration of Life memorial ceremony will be 11 am Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Pine Valley Church of God, 3810 Shipyard Blvd. Wilmington, NC 28403, officiated by Rev. George Potter. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to New Hope Baptist Church or s. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 27, 2019