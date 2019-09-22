|
|
FRANKLIN OWEN WARD Franklin (Frank) Owen Ward, 73, of Wilmington NC, passed from his earthly life to be with his Lord and Savior on September 20, 2019. He was born on November 15, 1945 in Wilmington, NC. Frank was one of four siblings of the late Jack Tylon Ward and Daisy Kennedy Ward. Frank was a strong follower of Jesus and a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother. He made a positive impact on those around him. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Frank and Carol Price Ward married on October 24, 1970. Frank is preceded in death by brothers Jack Ward, Jr. and Shelbert Ward. Surviving relatives include his wife, Carol Price Ward, daughters, Ginger Ward Roberts (Ricky) and Gela Ward Butner (Mickey). Also surviving are his grandchildren, Christian (Brandi), Geordi, and Jenna Roberts, Austin and Amber Butner, and great grandchildren Reese and Remington Roberts. Also surviving is his brother, Ronald Ward (Ada) along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. A visitation will be held Sunday, September 22, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Andrews Market Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Monday, September 23, at Andrews Mortuary & Crematory, 1617 Market St. Wilmington, NC with Pastor Donnie Lovette officiating. Interment will follow in Sea Lawn Memorial Park 17750 US-17, Hampstead, NC. Pallbearers will be: Christian Roberts, Geordi Roberts, Austin Butner, Cliff Nance, Chuck Jenkins, Shane Bordeaux. The family thanks everyone for their prayers. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 22, 2019