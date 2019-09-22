Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrews Mortuary & Crematory - Market Street Chapel
1617 MARKET ST
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin Owen Ward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Franklin Owen Ward Obituary
FRANKLIN OWEN WARD Franklin (Frank) Owen Ward, 73, of Wilmington NC, passed from his earthly life to be with his Lord and Savior on September 20, 2019. He was born on November 15, 1945 in Wilmington, NC. Frank was one of four siblings of the late Jack Tylon Ward and Daisy Kennedy Ward. Frank was a strong follower of Jesus and a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother. He made a positive impact on those around him. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Frank and Carol Price Ward married on October 24, 1970. Frank is preceded in death by brothers Jack Ward, Jr. and Shelbert Ward. Surviving relatives include his wife, Carol Price Ward, daughters, Ginger Ward Roberts (Ricky) and Gela Ward Butner (Mickey). Also surviving are his grandchildren, Christian (Brandi), Geordi, and Jenna Roberts, Austin and Amber Butner, and great grandchildren Reese and Remington Roberts. Also surviving is his brother, Ronald Ward (Ada) along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. A visitation will be held Sunday, September 22, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Andrews Market Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Monday, September 23, at Andrews Mortuary & Crematory, 1617 Market St. Wilmington, NC with Pastor Donnie Lovette officiating. Interment will follow in Sea Lawn Memorial Park 17750 US-17, Hampstead, NC. Pallbearers will be: Christian Roberts, Geordi Roberts, Austin Butner, Cliff Nance, Chuck Jenkins, Shane Bordeaux. The family thanks everyone for their prayers. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Franklin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Andrews Mortuary & Crematory - Market Street Chapel
Download Now