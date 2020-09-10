1/1
Fred A. Tesh Jr.
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FRED A. TESH, JR. Fred A. (Freddie) Tesh, Jr., 73, formally of Midway passed into the presence of Jesus Christ on September 4, 2020 at New Hanover Memorial Hospital, Wilmington, NC. A 10:00 AM graveside service with honors is planned for Monday September 14, 2020 at The National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC, with Reverend Blaine Taylor officiating. Mr. Tesh will lie in state 1-4 PM on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel. With social-distancing observed, we respectfully ask that masks be worn. He was born to Fred A. Tesh, Sr. and Margaret Elizabeth Payne Tesh on April 24, 1947. Freddie was a kind, jovial and giving person who loved his family. He loved to have an occasional "banter" with friends and family - then end up with laughter about it. Fred also loved to fish-catching the smallest to the largest! He fished on the surf, the pier and in a boat! Mr. Tesh enjoyed all types of racing and worked on any type race car, and won many awards during his racing career. A graduate of North Davidson High School, he promptly went to work at RJR-Tobacco. While there, he was inducted into the US Army and served his country proudly for two years in Germany. When he was discharged with an honorable discharge, he returned to RJR where he retired. Freddie moved to Wilmington, NC and lived there as a beach man until his passing. He was moving back to Midway the weekend of September 5th, but God took him to his perfect home one day before he was to move. He was predeceased by his parents and great nephew, Kaleb Tesh. Mr. Tesh is survived by his only brother, Kenneth ("Sis" Nellie); two nephews, Greg (Carol) Tesh and Keith (Pam) Tesh of Midway; one niece, Kathi (Rev. Blaine) Taylor of Wilmington; one great niece, Meaghan T. Wesley; seven great nephews, Stephen (Misti) Taylor; Chris (Courtney) Taylor; Daniel Taylor; Nathan Taylor; Nickolas Tesh; Nilsen (Amy) Tesh and Josh Tesh; three great-great nephews, Nygil Wesley, Elijah and Gideon Taylor; three great-great nieces, Nera and Nala Wesley and Madeline Taylor; along with a host of cousins and friends Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel is serving the Tesh Family. Online condolences can be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Lying in State
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Graveside service
10:00 AM
The National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Home Hickory Tree Chapel
858 Hickory Tree Road
Winston Salem, NC 27127
(336) 775-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davidson Funeral Home Hickory Tree Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 7, 2020
We are so sorry to learn of Freddie's death. Prayers and thoughts are with each of your family. He will be missed by all who knew him....especially our NDHS Class of 1965 Classmates. Wanda James Hastings and Don Hastings
Wanda Hastings
September 7, 2020
Dee
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved