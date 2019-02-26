Home

McKenzie Mortuary
112 Jefferson Street
Whiteville, NC 28472
Fred Alton Jacobs Obituary
FRED ALTON JACOBS Fred Alton Jacobs, 74 of Stone Mountain, Ga. formerly of Bolton, N.C. died Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Community Hospice McGraw Center in Jacksonville,Fl. He was the son of the late Jessie Lee Jacobs and Mabel Lois Kirksey Jacobs and was preceded in death by his brother, Jessie Conrad Jacobs in 1975. He was a former member of New Hope Baptist Church, Bolton, N.C. He was a Professor for many years with University of Georgia, University of Tenn. and University of Alabama.. He had also worked with McGougan Law Firm for several years. Survivors include his wife, Jinhi Bae Jacobs of the home, sister, Ginger Jacobs Fulford of Shallotte, N.C.,brother, Ervin R. Jacobs( Dorothy) of Bolton. N.C. niece, Valecia Jacobs of Bolton, nephew, Michael Jacobs (Cheryl) of Waycross, Ga. , great-niece, Sage Jacobs of Waycross, Ga. and a great-nephew, Jacob Lee Pike of Bolton, N.C. Visitation will be Thursday, February 28,2019 at McKenzie Mortuary from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.. Graveside Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Red Hill Cemetery, Bolton, N.C. with Rev. Michael Jacobs and Rev. Don Carter officiating.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 26, 2019
