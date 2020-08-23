1/1
Fred Eugene Killette
FRED EUGENE KILLETTE On Thursday, August 13, 2020, Fred Eugene Killette, loving husband of Laurie D. Killette and father of three daughters passed away at age 77. Gene was born January 4, 1943 in Wilmington, NC to Fred and Cordelia (Davis Shaw) Killette. He graduated from New Hanover High School in 1961 and later married. He helped raise his three daughters: Michelle K. DiBenedetto, Mandi K. Ayala, and Marci K. Parker, all of Wilmington. He was an expert in American History and was a member of the Sons of the Confederacy since 1975. He was known for his quick wit, extraordinary work ethic, and his love for reading. He was passionate about storytelling and also sharing his knowledge. Gene is survived by his wife and three daughters, as well as his eight grandchildren: Zachariah Harper, Randy Ayala, Chase Taylor, Lexi DiBenedetto, Shea Carroll, Blaise Ayala, Bailey Parker, and Seth Parker. He is also survived by his one great-grandchild Elliot Carroll. The family will hold a private service on the water, the place Gene felt most at home.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
