1/
Fred Formichella Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FRED FORMICHELLA, JR. Fred Formichella Jr. passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his home in Wilmington, NC. Fred was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on July 22, 1954. He grew up in Rosemont, Pennsylvania and graduated from Radnor High School where he was a star athlete. He received a scholarship for baseball and basketball to the University of North Carolina at Pembroke where he majored in Political Science and minored in Business. During his time at UNCP he was recruited by the Cape Cod League after being noticed for his pitching skills. After college, Fred began working for SAGA (later bought by Marriott-Sodexo). At SAGA, Fred became the youngest District Manager and was eventually promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations for Sodexo. At Sodexo, Fred worked with over 125 colleges and universities and was dedicated to the advancements of HBCU's. In addition, he was a council member for the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, INC. Later, Fred focused on entrepreneurial work, and eventually founded RainDai 2 LLC, and worked at the Thomas Entrepreneurial Hub at UNCP where he helped and promoted sustainability and logistics for local farmers. Fred is survived by his wife, Janet Woltemate Formichella, daughters, Anna and Catherine Formichella, sisters, Dolores Formichella and Frances Formichella Shaffer, and father, Fred Formichella Sr. He was predeceased by his mother, Dolores Benson Formichella of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Spending time with his family, walking the beach with his golden retriever, Remy, and vacationing in Hilton Head Island brought him great joy. He will be remembered most for his humor, extraordinary generosity, thoughtfulness, awareness for those in need, and love for his family. In these challenging times, donations to any organization that takes care of people in need would honor Fred and the work that he did. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved