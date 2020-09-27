My wife, Wanda, and I knew Fred from Queen's College in Charlotte in 1977-78. The three of us were good friends during that time often going to social gatherings together. I remember Fred as a fun-loving guy with a big heart. Always lots of laughs being around him. Although I have not seen Fred for many years, I will remember him as a good friend. The family will be in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. Sincerely,,,Ron Copley

