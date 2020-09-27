1/
Fred Formichella Jr.
1954 - 2020
FRED FORMICHELLA, JR. Fred Formichella Jr. passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his home in Wilmington, NC. Fred was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on July 22, 1954. He grew up in Rosemont, Pennsylvania and graduated from Radnor High School where he was a star athlete. He received a scholarship for baseball and basketball to the University of North Carolina at Pembroke where he majored in Political Science and minored in Business. During his time at UNCP he was recruited by the Cape Cod League after being noticed for his pitching skills. After college, Fred began working for SAGA (later bought by Marriott-Sodexo). At SAGA, Fred became the youngest District Manager and was eventually promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations for Sodexo. At Sodexo, Fred worked with over 125 colleges and universities and was dedicated to the advancements of HBCU's. In addition, he was a council member for the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, INC. Later, Fred focused on entrepreneurial work, and eventually founded RainDai 2 LLC, and worked at the Thomas Entrepreneurial Hub at UNCP where he helped and promoted sustainability and logistics for local farmers. Fred is survived by his wife, Janet Woltemate Formichella, daughters, Anna and Catherine Formichella, sisters, Dolores Formichella and Frances Formichella Shaffer, and father, Fred Formichella Sr. He was predeceased by his mother, Dolores Benson Formichella of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Spending time with his family, walking the beach with his golden retriever, Remy, and vacationing in Hilton Head Island brought him great joy. He will be remembered most for his humor, extraordinary generosity, thoughtfulness, awareness for those in need, and love for his family. In these challenging times, donations to any organization that takes care of people in need would honor Fred and the work that he did. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel - Wilmington
4108 S College Rd
Wilmington, NC 28412
910-791-7055
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
September 27, 2020
My wife, Wanda, and I knew Fred from Queen's College in Charlotte in 1977-78. The three of us were good friends during that time often going to social gatherings together. I remember Fred as a fun-loving guy with a big heart. Always lots of laughs being around him. Although I have not seen Fred for many years, I will remember him as a good friend. The family will be in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. Sincerely,,,Ron Copley
Ronald Copley
Friend
September 26, 2020
Those of us who worked with Fred, knew him as larger than life. Speaking for me, I'm still in shock that he is gone. My thoughts and prayers are with Janet and the girls for peace and comfort. Gone but never forgotten. Offering up 23 rosaries - one for each year he and I worked together. May he rest in peace.
Elaine Stewart
Coworker
September 26, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Fred’s passing. He was a great friend of my late husband, Fred Barnabei. They met while my husband was at Augusta University.
My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Sharon Barnabei
Friend
September 26, 2020
We are truly saddened by the loss of Fred. He brought such energy to every conversation, event and celebration! He loved life and life loved Fred!
Our prayers, friendship & love will always be extended to you Janet (& your precious girls). May God bless you all!
Love, Bryan & Gwen
Gwen Carreras-Harriss
Friend
September 26, 2020
Peace be with you
Vern Johnson
Friend
September 25, 2020
I am profoundly saddened to hear about Fred's passing. He used to come into our office supply store in Denver on a regular basis and we did office work for him. I also knew him when he attended Holy Spirit Catholic Church. He was always upbeat and extraordinarily generous. He will be greatly missed. My sincere condolences to his family. My prayers are with you.
Carolyn Schoonover
Friend
September 25, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Michelle Jessup
Coworker
