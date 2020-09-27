FRED FORMICHELLA, JR. Fred Formichella Jr. passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his home in Wilmington, NC. Fred was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on July 22, 1954. He grew up in Rosemont, Pennsylvania and graduated from Radnor High School where he was a star athlete. He received a scholarship for baseball and basketball to the University of North Carolina at Pembroke where he majored in Political Science and minored in Business. During his time at UNCP he was recruited by the Cape Cod League after being noticed for his pitching skills. After college, Fred began working for SAGA (later bought by Marriott-Sodexo). At SAGA, Fred became the youngest District Manager and was eventually promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations for Sodexo. At Sodexo, Fred worked with over 125 colleges and universities and was dedicated to the advancements of HBCU's. In addition, he was a council member for the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, INC. Later, Fred focused on entrepreneurial work, and eventually founded RainDai 2 LLC, and worked at the Thomas Entrepreneurial Hub at UNCP where he helped and promoted sustainability and logistics for local farmers. Fred is survived by his wife, Janet Woltemate Formichella, daughters, Anna and Catherine Formichella, sisters, Dolores Formichella and Frances Formichella Shaffer, and father, Fred Formichella Sr. He was predeceased by his mother, Dolores Benson Formichella of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Spending time with his family, walking the beach with his golden retriever, Remy, and vacationing in Hilton Head Island brought him great joy. He will be remembered most for his humor, extraordinary generosity, thoughtfulness, awareness for those in need, and love for his family. In these challenging times, donations to any organization that takes care of people in need would honor Fred and the work that he did. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com