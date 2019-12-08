|
FREDDY LEE BROWN Freddy Lee Brown, 76, of Rocky Point, NC passed away peacefully in his home on December 5, 2019, with family and loved ones by his side. Freddy was born October 29, 1943 in the rural area known as "Hoo-Hoo Holler" in Raleigh County, West Virginia, to Lorretta Webb and Leonard Horton. Due to his father's death in the Battle of Normandy, until the age of six, Freddy lived in this rural mountain community with his grandparents before moving to nearby Beckly with his mother and adoptive father, Frank Brown. At the age of 17 Freddy left West Virginia, leaving his mother a note and catching a bus to Paris Island, SC, where he joined the United States Marine Corps, serving four years on the USS Intrepid. After his service with the Marines, he would remain in the Carolinas, eventually making his home here, in Southeastern North Carolina. After working as a delivery man for Mellow Buttercup Ice Cream and Pepsi, Freddy, along with his late wife, Patricia Conway of Wilmington NC, leased and then later purchased a small store in Rocky Point known as "The Trading Post." Up until his last days, Freddy remained an active businessman in the area, as well as an involved member of the community. He loved his work, the Rocky Point community, and most all he loved his family. Freddy is survived by his partner of fourteen years, Aida Medina of Rocky Point, his three children, Frankie Brown and wife, Karen of Garland, NC, Shelly Brown of Wilmington, NC, and Christopher Brown, also of Wilmington, NC, as well as five grandchildren, Holli Chittum (Cedrik Goncalves), Christian Chittum, Renee Donelly (Tim), Crystal Brown and Dawn Brown; and eight great grandchildren. Other close relatives include Aida's children, Lupe Perez, Able Perez, Javier Perez, Norma Perez and her daughter, Jimena. The family will receive friends 6-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Quinn McGowen funeral home in Burgaw. The funeral liturgy will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St Mark Catholic Church in Wilmington NC. Burial will follow in Oleander Memorial Gardens. The family would like to express their gratitude to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and hope that those who are able to do so will consider offering their support to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com A service of Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 8, 2019