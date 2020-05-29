FREDERICK BEAR STERNBERGER On May 27, 2020 Frederick Bear Sternberger passed away peacefully at the age of 96. Fred was born on January 6, 1924 in Wilmington, NC to Julius and Lilly Bear Sternberger. Fred grew up in Wilmington/Wrightsville Beach where he loved to fish, sail and enjoy beach life. Fred became an Eagle Scout with 7 Palms and earned 56 Merit Badges. He graduated from New Hanover High School in 1942 and then attended Fishburn Military School (Waynesboro, VA). Fred enlisted in WWII in late 1943 and served as Private First Class, Company D in the U.S. Army's 13th Armored Division, 24th Tank Battalion. He served bravely in combat in France, Germany, Austria and Bavaria. He received the American Theater Service Medal, The EAME Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, the Good Conduct Medal and the WWII Victory Medal for his service. Fred (or "Smokey" as he was known in the service) was honorably discharged in 1946. When Fred returned from WWII, he attended UNC-Chapel Hill and completed his studies at Wilmington College (now UNCW) Where he graduated in 1950. In 1953, he began working for Pilot Life Insurance Company which became Jefferson Pilot and is now Lincoln National. Fred enjoyed his work, but decided to retire over 50 years later. During his life, Fred continue to serve his community by volunteering for many organizations that he either enjoyed or were of great importance to him. He served as President of the Temple of Israel, President Wilmington College Alumni Association, President Wilmington Bowling Association, President 24th Tank Battalion Association and Director of the New Hanover Fishing Club. Fred was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 11, where he was very active in fund-raising and helping disabled Veterans any way he could. He was also a member of the VFW Post 2573 and for over 60 years he was a member of the American Legion Post 0010. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Harold (wife Leona) and Solomon (wife Clara). His first wife, Lavania (Chris) Sternberger, adopted son William Groves Sternberger and his second wife Mary Jones Sternberger. Fred is survived by his son Kenneth Sternberger and his wife Sherry. A visitation will be held at Andrews Mortuary (Market Street) on Sunday, May 31st at 2:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Oakdale Cemetery. In leu of flowers, please send donations to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Wounded Warrior Project, or the DAV Chapter 11 Wilmington. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in Wilmington Star-News on May 29, 2020.