FREDERICK BOND CLEMMONS, SR. Frederick Bond Clemmons, Sr., 82, of Wilmington, died Sunday, August 30, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born July 12, 1938, in Bolivia, NC, to the late Ralph Clemmons and Dorothy Kirby Clemmons. Frederick retired from the US Navy, US Coast Guard and General Electric after 30 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Lee Clemmons; brother, Eugene Clemmons; sister, Betty Ballard Clemmons and grandchildren, Daniel Macher and Timothy Clemmons. Survivors include his daughters, Tammy Gargon, Suzanne Capps (John) and Rachal Pridgen (Scott); son, Fred Clemmons, Jr. (Kay) and grandchildren, Michael George, Gage Gargon, John Capps IV, Adam Capps, William Mandola and Sam Clemmons. A graveside service will be held at 11am, Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors one-hour prior at the cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com