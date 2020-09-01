1/
Frederick Bond Clemmons Sr.
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FREDERICK BOND CLEMMONS, SR. Frederick Bond Clemmons, Sr., 82, of Wilmington, died Sunday, August 30, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born July 12, 1938, in Bolivia, NC, to the late Ralph Clemmons and Dorothy Kirby Clemmons. Frederick retired from the US Navy, US Coast Guard and General Electric after 30 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Lee Clemmons; brother, Eugene Clemmons; sister, Betty Ballard Clemmons and grandchildren, Daniel Macher and Timothy Clemmons. Survivors include his daughters, Tammy Gargon, Suzanne Capps (John) and Rachal Pridgen (Scott); son, Fred Clemmons, Jr. (Kay) and grandchildren, Michael George, Gage Gargon, John Capps IV, Adam Capps, William Mandola and Sam Clemmons. A graveside service will be held at 11am, Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors one-hour prior at the cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
August 31, 2020
To all my cousins. I am so sorry for your loss. Uncle Fred was always one of my favorite uncles and I always loved talking to him and Aunt Jeannette even when he accidentally called me when trying to call Kay. I can imagine how wonderful his homecoming was when reuniting with all of ourfamily who went before.
Kaye Clemmons Bennette
Family
August 31, 2020
You were like a father to Scott and he loves you deeply. Many loves you and will miss you.
Rachal Pridgen
Daughter
August 31, 2020
We will never forget how you taught us to be strong, embrace the suck and eat the pain.<br />You will always be Qur hero.
Rachal Pridgen
Daughter
August 31, 2020
Thank you for being a wonderful Grandpa to William.
Rachal Pridgen
Daughter
August 31, 2020
Thank yQu Papa for showing us how to be strong.
Rachal Pridgen
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved