FREDERICK JERRY BARNHILL, SR age 77 of Supply, NC formerly of Wilmington, NC passed away on Thursday, the ninth of May 2019. Jerry was born in Wilmington, NC on the twenty ninth of March 1942 and was a son of the late Vera Barnhill. Jerry was a devout Christian and will be remembered for his love of The Lord and having a servant's heart. He was a contractor for over 45 years and he owned Rocky Point Hardware and Scott's Hill Hardware. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Nina Rouse Barnhill, a brother, Larry Dean Barnhill and a special uncle and business partner, Roy Lee Barnhill, Sr. Survivors include his wife Georgia Tyndall; two sons, Frederick Jerry Barnhill, Jr and wife Lynn of Leland, NC, Johnny Barnhill and wife Kristi of Rocky Point, NC; a daughter, Angela Barnhill and husband Mike Gutschenritter of Winston Salem, NC; two step-sons, Brent Tyndall and wife Hope of Supply, Chris Tyndall and wife Arlana of Supply and nine grandchildren, Andrew, Erica, Anna, Austin, Jessie, Noah, Mia, Cole and Ryder. Funeral services will be conducted at one o'clock in the afternoon of Tuesday the fourteenth of May 2019, in the Harvest Fellowship Pentecostal Holiness Church, Shallotte, NC with The Reverend Tom Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. You are invited to a time of visitation with the family on Monday the thirteenth of May from six o'clock in the afternoon until eight o'clock in the evening at White Funeral Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel. Pallbearers will be Bubba Hawkins, Austin Barnhill, Andrew Henry, Scott McCarthy, Mike Gutschenritter, Charlie Yarborough, Noah Tyndall and Billy Chenier. Online condolences are encouraged and may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 12, 2019