FREDERICK KICKLIGHTER SESSIONS On August 14, 2019, Fred K. Sessions finally retired. Fred spent the first half of his life in Washington, D.C. and Montgomery County, Maryland. It was there, at Bethesda Presbyterian Church, that he met and married Barbara Whittemore. Three children and his own successful heating and air conditioning business followed before the family moved to Topsail Beach in the mid-1980s. Fred was a people person. On moving to North Carolina, he soon found ways to contribute, beginning with the rescue squad. His HVAC and plumbing service drew him further into the community. Later, he and Barbara became active members of Topsail Presbyterian Church. Fred loved his family, and was proud of their accomplishments, as anyone who ever met him soon came to know. It was not uncommon for one of his offspring to meet one of his friends, only to be greeted by, "Oh, your Fred's child, the one who...." He had many interests, from fishing and hunting to working in his shop. He devoted many hours to the Masons, becoming an active member of Orient Lodge No. 395 A.F. & A.M. in Wilmington, and serving as Master of the Lodge in 2008. He was also a dual member of King Solomon 138 A.F.& A.M. in Burgaw, Wilmington Scottish Rite Mason KCCH, York Rite Bodies, and Sudan Shriners. He is survived by Barbara, his wife of 59 years, his children Kathy (Mark), Kenny, and Tommy (Shannon), as well as grandchildren Garrett (Brittany), Dustin (Heather), Shelby (Sarah-Gray), Davis, Mason, Sarah, Wilson and Martin, and great grandchildren Cambrian, Brooklyn and Axel. He is also survived by his brother Bob Sessions of Dickerson, Maryland and niece Jess Bushman of Arizona. A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 18 at 3:00 at Topsail Presbyterian Church in Hampstead with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Topsail Presbyterian Church or a Dementia Research organization of one's choosing. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 18, 2019