Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Frederick Hewett
FREDERICK L. HEWETT Frederick L. Hewett, 89, of Wilmington, died March 20, 2019. He was born to the late Dennis W. Hewett and Alice Cherry Hewett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Irene C. Hewett. Survivors include his daughter, Susan Hewett Habas and husband Michael and his beloved Yorkie, Honey. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to New Hanover County Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 24, 2019
