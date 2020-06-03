FREDERICK PEAL "FP" WHITE, JR. Frederick Peal "FP" White, Jr., 82, of Rocky Point passed gently from his earthly life Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. He was born September 11, 1937, in Pender County, to the late Frederick Peel White, Sr. and Hattie Moore White. In addition to his parents, FP was preceded in death by his sister, Laura Jane White Blackburn. FP is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Betty Pridgen White; daughters, Amy Futch and husband, Frank and Wendy Barnhill and husband, Donnie; son, Freddy White; grandchildren, Fred "P" White, McKenzie White, and Madalyn White; step-grandchildren, Debra Nelson and Amy Taylor; daughter-in-law, Missy White; many nieces, nephews and friends. FP was a member and one of the founders of Washington Hunting Club where since the 1950s he has enjoyed many friendships with his hunting buddies. Another passion in FP's life was Shad fishing with friends at Lock and Dam #1 in Riegelwood. Each year FP planted a big vegetable garden that he so generously shared with family, friends and neighbors. Most of all FP loved and cared for his beloved family, especially his grandchildren who brought much joy and sunshine into FP's life. FP's passing leaves an empty place in our family circle and in our hearts. A graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at White Cemetery with The Rev. Wayne Bateman officiating. It is requested that everyone dress casually for FP's service, just like he always did. In memory and honor of FP memorial gifts may be given to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Foundation, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Shared memories and condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com A service of Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 3, 2020.