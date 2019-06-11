|
FREDERICK R. EMERSON Fred Emerson, June 8, 2019, resident of Plantation Village, Wilmington, NC, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 99. Fred is survived by his wife, Mary Louise of 50 years, and his three children, Barbara, Sandra and Jay, five grand children, two great grand children, three step daughters, Suzanne, Barbara and Debbie and their families. Fred attended Washington & Jefferson College, Washington, PA. His education was interrupted by WWII. After the war he graduated from Northwestern University, Evanston, IL. He had a long and successful career with McGraw-Hill and Business Week magazine. He was a proud World War II veteran. He followed, with interest, the news coverage of the 75th Anniversary of D-Day and recalled his landing at Utah Beach 15 days after D-Day. He will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 11, 2019