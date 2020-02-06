|
FREDERICK RETCHIN Devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and active community and business leader, Frederick Retchin departed this life on February 5, 2020, following a brief illness. Mr. Retchin was born on September 9,1929, to Ida Sarah Cohen and Raymond Retchin. He graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.A. in Economics and he went on to run a successful family furniture businesses, Carolina Furniture and Furniture City. Mr. Retchin was preceded in death by his parents and by his wife of 43 years, Emma Kingoff Retchin. He is survived by his cherished wife of 23 years, Corinne Ravel Retchin; his son Sander Retchin and wife Cindy; daughters Marcia Langsam and husband Harold, and Roslyn Leopold and husband Ted; Corinne's son Michael Ravel and wife Cherie; grandchildren Trey Bland; Paul, Sara, and Sam Leopold; Emma Langsam; Billy Ravel; and Samantha Carrisosa and husband Reece; great granddaughter Lilly Carrisosa; his brother Daniel Retchin and wife Pearl; his sister-in-law Janice Kingoff; and several nephews. Mr. Retchin was respected by members of the furniture industry, and served as President and Chairman of the Board of Southern Home Furnishings Association, Vice President and Member of the Board of National Home Furnishings Association, and 1984 winner of the Willis Award of Merit, awarded by Southern Home Furnishings Association. Additionally, he was a public servant and civic leader. Mr. Retchin served as President, Wilmington Merchants Association; Member, Wilmington Chamber of Commerce; Member, Board of the New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Founding Member of the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation;Board Member, New Hanover County Commissioners, on which he served as Chair for three of the eight years he served and in which capacity he was instrumental in establishing a professional and fully paid EMS service and in establishing a fully paid fire service for county residents; Member, Board of North Carolina County Commissioners; Chairman, Wilmington chapter of the ; and Member, New Hanover County Board of Social Services. Mr. Retchin also was President of B'nai Israel Congregation and National Board Member, Zionist organization Hadassah Associates. At the time of his death he was President, Carolina Bay Residents Council. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Foundation, at 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401 where he received loving care his last few days and which his family wishes to thank. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, February 7, 2020 at B'nai Israel Synagogue, 2601 Chestnut Street, Wilmington, NC 28405.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 6, 2020