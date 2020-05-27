|
|
FREDERICK WALTER DETURK Frederick Walter DeTurk, 91, died on May 17, 2020 at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Born on May 29, 1928 in West Reading PA to Elmer F. and Sara Snyder DeTurk, he moved to Garden City, NY as a boy. He attended Garden City High School where he met the love of his life and future bride Carolyn Nubel. While attending GCHS he participated in Varsity Football and Lacrosse, Student Government and Phi Beta Kappa. After graduation in 1945, Fred attended The University of Michigan where he joined Alpha Delta Phi and graduated in 1950 with a Sociology degree. While picking his younger brother up from band practice in the fall of 1949, he became reacquainted with Miss Nubel whom he married on October 14, 1950. This caused him to miss the Michigan vs Army game at Yankee Stadium, one of the very few disappointments that arose from their union. From 1950 to 1951 Fred was a Salesman with Joseph G. Pollard, Inc in New York City. In November of 1951 Fred was inducted into the US Army where he served in the Counterintelligence Corps until his discharge in June of 1953. Just prior to his discharge, Fred and Carolyn became the parents of Deborah Suzanne. After leaving the Army, Fred joined Phelps Dodge Corporation in their fledgling advertising department. During his thirty year tenure with Phelps Dodge, he worked in many capacities notably as President of Phelps Dodge Communications and ultimately becoming President and CEO of Phelps Dodge Industries in 1979. In that same year he also attended the Harvard Advanced Management Program (AMP) an experience he valued and enjoyed greatly. After his retirement, Fred established DeTurk Enterprises a business consulting firm. He also served on the Board of Shared Medical Systems for many years. He and Carolyn continued to grow their family with the births of Eric Mason in 1956 and Nancy Lynn in 1961. They moved from New York to Guilford, CT and ultimately settled in Wilton CT in 1966 where they resided until moving to Wilmington, NC in 1992. Fred was also active in his community serving on the boards of: The American Shakespeare Theater, Plantation Village, the Pembroke Association, Kenan Chapel and Landfall Foundation. He was an active member of the Wilton Congregational Church and First Presbyterian in Wilmington where he also enjoyed singing in both choirs. Fred had a great love for music, golf, fly fishing, travel and collecting art. He and Carolyn shared these interests and their lives until her passing in 2016. He is survived by Deborah D. Peloso, Eric M. DeTurk and Nancy L. DeTurk. A memorial service will be scheduled when we are able to safely come together. Donations may be made to Kenan Chapel or First Presbyterian Church of Wilmington. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 27, 2020