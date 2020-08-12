1/1
Frederick William Lewis
1928 - 2020
FREDERICK WILLIAM LEWIS, JR. Frederick William Lewis Jr. passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020 in Wilmington, NC. Fred was born October 26, 1928 in Baltimore, MD. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick William Lewis and Martha Issac Lewis, sister, Martha Lawrence Kingsford of Princeton, NJ, and beloved wife, Nancy Rawlings Lewis of Annapolis, MD. He is survived by his proud and loving namesakes: son, Frederick W. Lewis III, and grandson, Frederick W. Lewis IV, both of Wilmington, NC. After he lost his father at age 9, Fred attended and graduated from the Severn School in Severna Park, MD. He excelled at sport, including football, baseball, and lacrosse. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the US Marines Corps and later attended the University of Maryland on the GI Bill of Rights. At Maryland, Fred majored in business and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order. His KA brothers bestowed him with his lifelong nickname, Kaz, and remained his dearest friends until the end. During his time at Maryland, he continued pursuing his love of sport. Of note, as an attackman, he lettered in lacrosse and once scored the winning goal against rival Johns Hopkins. After graduating from Maryland, Fred began a long and successful career as an astute and independent businessman. He first went to work for the Minute Maid Company in Philadelphia, PA, where he later liked to explain he received his "PhD in sales." Then, in 1960, he married and moved to Raleigh, NC. In the years that followed, Fred created and sold several successful businesses such as Manpower, Inc. and Champion Map Corp. He was also civic-minded, active in the community, and willing to help others. Throughout it all, he was a genuinely kind and supportive husband, father, and grandfather. His family sincerely thank the caregivers at The Kempton, Bradley Creek Health Center, and Liberty HomeCare & Hospice Services. In lieu of flowers, Fred would be happiest if you made a gift to Good Shepard Ministries, 811 Martin St, Wilmington, NC 28401, and simply remembered him with a smile. A private graveside service will be conducted in Baltimore, MD at a later date.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 12, 2020.
