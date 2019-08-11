Home

Fredericka Powell
Fredericka Lathrop Powell


1922 - 2019
Fredericka Lathrop Powell Obituary
FREDERICKA LATHROP POWELL Fredericka Lathrop Powell, aged 96, entered into eternal rest Friday, August 9, 2019. Daughter of Carl and Hattie Rowley Lathrop, she was born October 1, 1922 in Greenville, SC. A 76-year resident of Wilmington, NC, Fredericka was an active member of Little Chapel on the Boardwalk Presbyterian Church (USA), Wrightsville Beach, NC for 62 years. She was preceded in death by her husband George W. Powell. She is survived by her sister Sallie L. Kapps of Loris, SC; daughter Harriett P. Andrew (Robert) of Wilmington, NC; son Edward Powell (Barbara) of Wilmington, NC; and son Tommy Powell of Awendaw, SC; grandchildren David Andrew (Katrina), Tricia A. Ennis (Brian), Amanda P. Stephenson (Nate), and Will Powell; and great grandchildren John Andrew, Grace Andrew, Ethan Ennis, Emma Ennis, and Annabelle Stephenson. Graveside service will be Tuesday, August 13, 10:30 AM at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Wilmington, NC, followed by a Celebration of Life Service, 12:00 PM, at Little Chapel on the Boardwalk Presbyterian Church, 2 W. Fayetteville St. Wrightsville Beach, NC. Family will greet friends at a reception afterward in the Fellowship Hall. Memorials may be made to Little Chapel on the Boardwalk Scholarship Fund, 2 W. Fayetteville St. Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Valley Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 11, 2019
