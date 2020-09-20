1/1
Fredia Raynor White
FREDIA RAYNOR WHITE Fredia Raynor White, 87, of Wilmington passed peacefully from her earthly life Friday, September 18, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare with family at her bedside. She was born January 22, 1933 in Brunswick County, the daughter of the late Dexter Raynor, Sr. and Sabra Sanders Raynor. Also remembered is her son, Brian C. White; daughter, Anne Marie White; sisters, Ruby Bissette and Alice Raynor; and brothers, Dexter Raynor, Jr., Bobby Raynor, and Alton Raynor, all who preceded Fredia in death. Fredia is survived by her granddaughter, Haley Allen and husband, Craig of Wake Forest; grandson, Jeremy Rivenbark and wife, Kimberly of Raleigh; great grandchildren, Millie, Chase, Brayden, and Kirsten; sister, Claudia Eames and her husband, Tip; and many extended family and friends. She worked for Southern Bell for many years, before retiring and enjoying leisure, traveling, and gardening. There will be a visitation from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Quinn McGowen Funeral Home, 315 Willow Woods Drive, Wilmington. A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday at Watha United Methodist Church Cemetery, 160 Camp Kirkwood Road, Watha. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
