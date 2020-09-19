FREIDA BUCHER LOWELL Freida Bucher Lowell, 96, of Wilmington, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She was born January 27, 1924 in Berau, Germany, a daughter of the late Gustav and Maria Ebner Bucher. Her husband, Edward Stephen Lowell, preceded her in death. Freida was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She is survived by three children, Edward L. Lowell and Elizabeth Lowell of Graham, NC, Renate Cooper and husband, David, of Leland, NC, and Sylvia Watson and husband, John, of Hampstead, NC; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Erna Weingartner of Germany; and many other extended family members. A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm Monday, September 21, 2020, at Oakdale Cemetery, with Rev. Mike Lewis officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Freida's memory may be made to Wrightsboro Baptist Church or Meals-on-Wheels of Wilmington. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com