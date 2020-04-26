|
|
FRENCH LEWIS French Lewis, 97, passed away Wednesday April 22, 2020. He was born January 17,1923 the son of French Lewis and Nora Cox Lewis. He was preceded in death by a son Lowell Bennett Lewis, grandson Lowell Bennett Lewis Jr. and sisters Christabel Lewis, Lillie Mae Bedsole, and Jacqueline Hudson. Surviving are his wife of 76 years Dorothy Settlemyer Lewis , daughter, Gloria Lewis Ludewig (Lou - deceased) of San Antonio, TX, son Gregory N. Lewis of Wilmington, NC, grandson Darren V. Lewis (Kim) and two great-grandchildren Ashley and Holden Lewis. French proudly served in the US Air Force during World War II. Upon his return he started his career at David Jacobi Supply, later becoming sole owner of Jacobi - Lewis Co. He served as president of National Association of Food Equipment Dealers, a non-profit buying cooperative. He was an active charter member of Pine Valley United Methodist Church since 1961 and a dedicated board member and past president of the Brigade Boys and Girl Club of Wilmington. He was a lifelong Kiwanian serving as president with over 60 years of membership. An avid golfer, he experienced the joy and frustration that came with playing at Cape Fear Country Club. Due to health concerns related to COVID-19 the family will hold a private graveside service and then a memorial service at a later date. The family would to extend their special appreciation to the staff at Brookdale of Wilmington and a special thanks to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare for his last days. For those wishing to make a donation in memory of French, the family suggests Pine Valley United Methodist Church, Brigade Boys & Girls Club of Wilmington, or Lower Cape Fear LifeCare.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 26, 2020