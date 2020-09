GARLAND B. GARRETT, JR. GARLAND B. GARRETT, JR., OF WILMINGTON, NC DIED ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2020. HE WAS BORN IN DANVILLE, VA ON NOVEMBER 6, 1939. HIS PARENTS, DOROTHY FUQUA, MOTHER, GARLAND B. GARRETT, SR., FATHER, EVELYN GARRETT, STEPMOTHER, AND HIS SISTER, LINDA JEAN WALKER, PREDECEASED HIM. SURVIVING IS HIS WIFE OF 60 YEARS, NANCY SNEAD GARRETT, HIS TWO SONS, GARLAND, III (TREY) AND GREGORY BRYAN, AND HIS WIFE AMANDA MORGAN, AND, GRANDSONS, GREGORY JACKSON AND JACOB CARTER GARRETT. GARLAND BEGAN HIS COLLEGE EDUCATION IN 1961 AT WILMINGTON COLLEGE (UNCW) AND RECEIVED HIS ASSOCIATE ARTS DEGREE IN 1963. HE CONTINUED HIS EDUCATION AT VIRGINIA TECH IN BLACKSBURG, VA, AND RECEIVED HIS B.S. DEGREE IN BUSINESS, MAJOR-ACCOUNTING, IN 1965. IMMEDIATELY AFTER GRADUATION GARLAND ACCEPTED A POSITION WITH ERNST & ERNST, CPA FIRM, IN CHARLOTTE, NC. IN 1967 HE DECIDED TO RETURN TO WILMINGTON AND JOIN THE FAMILY BUSINESS, CAPE FEAR MUSIC COMPANY, INC., WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY FORMED BY HIS FATHER IN 1950. HE CONTINUED THERE AS VICE PRESIDENT OF THE COMPANY UNTIL 1993 WHEN GOV. JAMES HUNT APPOINTED HIM DEPUTY SECRETARY IN THE N.C. DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION. HE ALSO SERVED AS SECRETARY OF TRANSPORTATION AND SENIOR ADVISOR TO GOVERNOR HUNT. THE NC 73/74 INTERSTATE ASSOCIATION HONORED SECRETARY GARLAND B. GARRETT, JR. IN GRATEFUL APPRECIATION FOR HIS LOYAL SUPPORT, DEDICATION AND TIRELESS EFFORTS IN THE SUCCESSFUL DESIGNATION ON INTERSTATE 73/74 ACROSS N.C. (JAN. 22, 1996) IN 2001 GARLAND RETURNED TO WILMINGTON AND JOINED A FRIEND IN THE REAL ESTATE BUSINESS. HE WAS A MEMBER OF FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH AND SERVED ON THE BOARD OF DEACONS FROM 1979-1982. HE SERVED AS 3RD VICE PRESIDENT ON THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND VICE-PRESIDENT OF THE AMUSEMENT & MUSIC OPERATORS OF AMERICA ASSOCIATION, CHICAGO. HE WAS A LIFE MEMBER OF ALPHA KAPPA PSI, BUSINESS PROFESSIONAL FRATERNITY. GARLAND WAS A CHARTER MEMBER OF THE SERTOMA CLUB OF WILMINGTON. DURING 1971 AND 1972 HE WAS CHAIRMAN OF THE YOUNG DEMOCRATS CLUB OF NEW HANOVER COUNTY AND SERVED TWO TERMS ON THE STATE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE OF THE NC DEMOCRATIC PARTY. IN 1977 GOVERNOR JAMES B. HUNT, JR. APPOINTED HIM TO SERVE ON THE NC BOARD OF TRANSPORTATION WHERE HE SERVED UNTIL 1981. WHILE SERVING ON THE BOARD OF TRANSPORTATION HE MADE THE MOTION TO SELECT THE ROUTE OF I-40 FROM BENSON TO WILMINGTON. ON MAY 24, 1983, THE COMMITTEE OF 100 AND THE GREATER WILMINGTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE CO-SPONSORED A BANQUET TO SAY "THANKS" TO GARLAND FOR HIS OUTSTANDING SERVICE TO THIS AREA AS A HIGHWAY COMMISSIONER FOR THE STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA. HE WAS A MEMBER OF THE UNCW ALUMNI BOARD, UNCW BOARD OF TRUSTEES, SECRETARY OF THE UNCW BOARD OF TRUSTEES AND A MEMBER OF THE WILMINGTON CHAMER OF COMMERCE. GARLAND'S PASSION WAS POLITICS AND HE LOVED CAMPAIGNING AND SERVING IN ANY WAY POSSIBLE IN THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY. HE ENJOYED PLAYING GIN RUMMY WITH HIS FRIENDS AT THE COUNTRY CLUB. HE ALSO LOVED SPECTATOR SPORTS, ESPECIALLY VIRGINIA TECH AND UNC CHAPEL HILL BASKETBALL AND FOOTBALL. HE LOVED HIS CHILDREN, BUT THE GREATEST LOVES OF HIS LIFE WERE HIS TWO GRANDCHILDREN, JACKSON AND JAKE. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE WILL BE HELD AT A LATER DATE. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, DONATIONS MAY BE MADE TO FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, FIFTH AND MARKET STREETS, WILMINGTON, NC.



