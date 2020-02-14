|
|
GARRETT EDWIN HOUGH Garrett Edwin Hough of Wilmington, a loving husband and father, passed away on February 10, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center at the age of 85. Born on October 17, 1934 in New York City to Edwin Joseph and Irene Phalen Hough, he was the oldest of four sons, Bobby (Ann) in Florida who preceded him in death, Billy (Janice) of Lumberton, NC, and Nettie (Gayetta) of Pennsylvania. Surviving also are a much loved sister-in-law, Barbara J. Morris, and her husband, Dennis of NY and Florida. On November 4, 1961, Gary married the love of his life, Flo (whom he called "Sunshine"), and they raised two daughters, Kelly-Ann and Colleen. In their 58 years of marriage, Gary and Flo stood together as a team. He is survived by one granddaughter, Cassandra Holz of New York, numerous cousins and other family members whom he loved. Always a devoted family man, he served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, and, when discharged, he began a 30-year career with United Parcel Service where he won many awards for outstanding service, including the Million Mile Award and no accidents. Retiring in 1994, Gary and Flo moved to Wilmington and became active in the community. Gary was instrumental in the start-up of the truck driving school at Cape Fear Community College where he taught classes. He was a long time member of St. Mark's Catholic Church. Always a man of honor and integrity, Gary valued family and friends, often regaling them with stories, philosophy, and expressions of love - young and old, he loved them all. A man of superior intelligence, he took great pride in being an excellent provider, extremely honest, patriotic, generous, showing off his flower garden, listening to big band music, and helpful to anyone in need. The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm till 5:00 pm on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Wilmington Funeral Chapel. A Memorial Mass will be offered at 10:30 am on Monday, February 17, 2020, at St. Mark Catholic Church, 1013 Eastwood Road, Wilmington, NC 28403. Inurnment will follow in the St. Mark Catholic Church Columbarium. In recognition of Garrett's honorable and faithful service the United States Air Force Honor Guard will present a Rendering of Military Honors. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S.41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 14, 2020