GARY A. PRATT Gary Allen Pratt, 70, of Wilmington, died Friday, January 17, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center. He was born November 29, 1949 in Knoxville, TN, son of the late Horace Allen Pratt and Reba Fisher Pratt. Gary loved college sports, especially football and basketball and he was an avid golfer. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Ginny; two sons, Kevin (Sue) and Shane (Valerie), all of Chattanooga, TN; special friends, Sheila and Jeff Cooper; and numerous cousins. The family will receive friends from 6pm to 8pm Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Andrews Valley Chapel, 4108 S. College Road. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gary's memory may be made online or by mail to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Share online condolences at: www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 19, 2020