Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valley Chapel
4108 S College Rd
Wilmington, NC 28412
910-791-7055
For more information about
Gary Pratt
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Pratt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary A. Pratt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary A. Pratt Obituary
GARY A. PRATT Gary Allen Pratt, 70, of Wilmington, died Friday, January 17, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center. He was born November 29, 1949 in Knoxville, TN, son of the late Horace Allen Pratt and Reba Fisher Pratt. Gary loved college sports, especially football and basketball and he was an avid golfer. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Ginny; two sons, Kevin (Sue) and Shane (Valerie), all of Chattanooga, TN; special friends, Sheila and Jeff Cooper; and numerous cousins. The family will receive friends from 6pm to 8pm Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Andrews Valley Chapel, 4108 S. College Road. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gary's memory may be made online or by mail to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Share online condolences at: www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -