GARY DUNTON Gary Dunton, 87, husband, father, grandfather and educator, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2020 in Hendersonville, NC. Gary was born in Wolcott, NY to Hazel and Harlow Dunton. He attended SUNY Cortland where he got his BS in Education and met his wife, Carol Rogers Dunton. He received his M.S. in Education from Hofstra University in Hempstead, NY and completed additional education at Columbia University, University of Rochester, SUNY Brockport and SUNY Plattsburg. Gary served in the US Army before settling into teaching and principal positions for 25 years in Fairport, NY. He retired to Wilmington, NC where he was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Lions Club and Wilmington Senior Golf Association. Gary adored his family. He is survived by his wife Carol, daughters Nancy Dunton (Chris Andersen), Leslie Lampright (Bruce), grandchildren Ethan Sherrard, Brennan Sherrard, Bryan Andersen, Caroline and Celene Lampright, sister-in-law Beth Dunton and brother-in-law Avard Rogers. He is preceded in death by his brothers H. Donald Dunton and Russell Dunton and parents Hazel and Harlow Dunton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Gary Dunton to the Lions Club of Wilmington Scholarship Fund. Hampstead NC Lions Foundation Inc, P.O. Box 231 Hampstead, NC 28443 Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the wishes of Gary, the family plans to have a memorial service at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store