GARY LEE ANDERSON Beloved father and grandfather, Gary Lee (Dude) Anderson, of Lindsay, California was freed from his earthly body and went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, October 3 2020, after 76 years of blessings. Gary was born in Lindsay, California on September 27, 1944, to the late Merritt Anderson and the late Helen Arbaugh Anderson. Upon graduation from Antioch High School, Gary enlisted in the United States Navy. He was in the military for 20 years and retired as a Data Processing Chief. He was stationed on the east coast where he met and fell in love with a young nurse, Linda Margaret Warner from Greenwood, Delaware. They were married on June 11, 1970 in Reno, Nevada. Gary had a wanderlust and enjoyed traveling with the love of his life, Linda. His most cherished places to visit were Maui, Hawaii, Cayman Islands, Waldorf, Germany. They also enjoyed cruising the Southern Caribbean and Eastern Mediterranean. He was also an avid motorcyclist who enjoyed riding his Harley. He was a member of the Cut-n-Shoot Texas Harley owner's group and was proud of the work he did with the American Honor Guard. He was a true patriot and a proud veteran and enjoyed organizing veteran events including the work he did with the traveling Vietnam Wall. While enjoying retirement at the beach in Oak Island, North Carolina Gary was active in his church, played softball, enjoyed fishing and crabbing and dabbled in movies and television as an extra. He never met a stranger, was an instant friend to everyone he met. A true steward of Christ, he had a servant's heart. He loved the Lord and Savior and would share the word any chance he could. Gary loved life, family, faith, and friends with unbelievable passion for each and every one. Linda was his one true love with whom he shared 50 years of blissful marriage. Together they have two loving children and three grandchildren. Gary was preceded in death by his parents Merritt and Helen Anderson, his brother Jon Anderson, and his loving wife Linda Margaret Warner Anderson Gary is survived by his two children. Son Brian Anderson and wife Gaylynn, their daughters Ashton Anderson and Baylee Anderson. Daughter Kimberly Beth Anderson Hill, husband Jason R Hill and their son Gavin J Hill. His sister Sue Anderson Graves, husband Tom Graves and their daughter Jennifer Graves Newman. A Celebration of Life service will be held for Gary on October 31, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Cedar Brake Park in Montgomery Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gary's memory to the Cypress Trails United Methodist Church, Spring, TX; Oceanview United Methodist Church, Oak Island, NC; Veterans of Foreign Wars Conroe Chapter, Patriot Guard, or to the charity of your choice
.