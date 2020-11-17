GAVIN DOZIER Gavin Patrick Dozier, 17, of Wilmington, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was born June 18, 2003 in Wilmington, NC, son of Pat Dozier, Jr. and Christina Harmon Dozier. Gavin previously attended Cape Fear Center for Inquiry and New Hanover High School. Gavin attended Hope Community Church with his family. He enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends as well as time spent in Ocracoke, Costa Rica and Florida. Gavin had a quiet but passionate love for animals. He was also a car enthusiast and was fond of the time he spent working alongside his father. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Alex Dozier; two grandmothers, Sheila Harmon (dec: Woody Harmon) and Harriet Dozier (dec: Pat Dozier, Sr.); eight aunts and uncles, Michael Harmon (Vannette), Michele Hughes (Michael), Tom Harmon (Victoria), Robert Harmon (Terri), Kevin Dozier (Sara), Alyson Dozier, Paul Dozier (Katie), and Ashley Dozier; and numerous cousins. A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Oleander Memorial Gardens with Pastor Nate Stratman officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gavin's memory may be made to Open Hands Farm in Castle Hayne. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com