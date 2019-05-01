Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
(910) 791-4444
For more information about
Gay Mayo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Gay Mayo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gay Birdsong Mayo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gay Birdsong Mayo Obituary
GAY BIRDSONG MAYO Gay Birdsong Mayo died peacefully April 27, 2019 in Wilmington, NC. She was born April 23, 1931 in Gadsden, AL, the daughter of James Claude and Berte (Woodham) Birdsong. She grew up and attended school in Albertville, AL and after graduation, then attended Huntington College in Montgomery, AL and graduated from Auburn University with a degree in education. She taught English and History prior to marrying Robert Mayo, her husband of 64 years. In addition to Robert, she is survived by her three children, Scott Mayo, Lynn Mayo and Mark Mayo and four grandsons, Scott, Sean, Aaron and Ethan Mayo. Gay was an accomplished artist and teacher of Ikebana Japanese flower arranging and demonstrated at many events in the Philadelphia and Wilmington areas. She was an avid reader, did needlepoint and admired and collected antiques and other cultural items such as Japanese baskets and oriental artworks. A Visitation will be held from 11AM til 12:30PM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Coble Ward- Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Ikebana International, Chapter 212, 1824 Verrazzano Dr., Wilmington, NC 28405 or to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington,NC 28401. Condolences to the family may be made at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now