GAY BIRDSONG MAYO Gay Birdsong Mayo died peacefully April 27, 2019 in Wilmington, NC. She was born April 23, 1931 in Gadsden, AL, the daughter of James Claude and Berte (Woodham) Birdsong. She grew up and attended school in Albertville, AL and after graduation, then attended Huntington College in Montgomery, AL and graduated from Auburn University with a degree in education. She taught English and History prior to marrying Robert Mayo, her husband of 64 years. In addition to Robert, she is survived by her three children, Scott Mayo, Lynn Mayo and Mark Mayo and four grandsons, Scott, Sean, Aaron and Ethan Mayo. Gay was an accomplished artist and teacher of Ikebana Japanese flower arranging and demonstrated at many events in the Philadelphia and Wilmington areas. She was an avid reader, did needlepoint and admired and collected antiques and other cultural items such as Japanese baskets and oriental artworks. A Visitation will be held from 11AM til 12:30PM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Coble Ward- Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Ikebana International, Chapter 212, 1824 Verrazzano Dr., Wilmington, NC 28405 or to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington,NC 28401. Condolences to the family may be made at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 1, 2019