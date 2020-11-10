So saddened to hear of the death of my childhood friend Geddie. Fond memories of our time at Big Rockfish Presbyterian Church ,family get-togethers and of course, our 12 years at Hope Mills School. Danny Dove
Danny Dove
November 8, 2020
A great loss of a fine person. We were classmates for four years at UNCP and had a great deal in common as I lived in Red Springs and a family member owned Perma Stone / Fanatsy Lake. Wish I had known he moved to Supply as I moved to Southport 15 years ago. May God take great care of him and give you wonderful memories.
Nat Tolar
Classmate
November 8, 2020
So very sad to lose a great classmate. We shared so many memories and laughs over the years, and Geddie was always a great supporter of our class reunions. I’ll miss you, my friend.
Claudette Horne Walker
Friend
November 7, 2020
Geddie was a childhood friend and classmate at Hope Mills School. My condolences to the family.
Thomas Payne
Classmate
November 7, 2020
You were an important part of our early days in the Hope Mills community...say hi to Kevin for me
Kirk Partney
Friend
November 6, 2020
Oh I am so saddened to read this. He was a great guy! Condolences to the family
Linda lockamy
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.