|
|
HAW BLUFF BAPTIST CHURCH Gene Buron Lanier, 80, of Burgaw died peacefully at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center on Friday, April 19, 2019. He was born May 20, 1938 in Pender County where he lived all of his life. Gene was the son of Amos Decatur Lanier and Hattie Batts Lanier Blanchard; sibling of Maxie Lanier, Merna Phillips, Millie Hester and Della Williams Harrell, all who predeceased Gene. He is survived by his bride of 62 years, Mary Jane Strickland Lanier; children, Mary Thelma "Tammy" Weiner and husband Steve and their children Sarah Weiner (Greg) and Abe Weiner (Maria), Sabrina Armstrong and husband Bob and their children Caroline Mathis (Bret), John Armstrong and Catherine Armstrong, Cindy Riley and husband Carl Riley, Jr. and their children Claire Riley, Chloe Riley and Casey Riley, and Gene Buron Lanier, Jr. and wife Sara and their children Lauren Head (Ben), Haley Brooks (Craig) and Amos Lanier; six great grandchildren, Hartley and Haylen Head, Ella Mathis, Brayden, Davis, and Grace McElheny; sisters, Sheila Herring (Morris) and Selma Smith; sister-in-law, Lou Lanier; brother-in-law, Herman Strickland, Jr. (Becky); and numerous extended family and friends. Gene Lanier was a Charter Member of Westview United Methodist Church. He served with the Pender County Farm Bureau as a Board Member and President, and served as a member of the Board of Directors for the North Carolina Farm Bureau for 27 years - 13 years on the Executive Committee and five years as Vice President. As a pioneer in the tobacco farming community, Gene was appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture to Chair the Flue Cured Tobacco Marketing Advisory Committee and served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Flue Cured Tobacco Cooperative for over ten years. A lifelong farmer, Gene was an early adopter of technology in farming, advocate of research, and the advancement of the farming industry. He was featured as the News and Observer Tarheel of the Week in 1980. A private interment will be in Burgaw Cemetery prior to the funeral service. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home in Burgaw with Judy Jeremias and Pastor Fred Roberts conducting the service. Following the funeral service there will be a time of fellowship and lunch at Westview United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Westview United Methodist Church (5610 NC Hwy 53 West, Burgaw, NC 28425) and Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation (1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401) would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 21, 2019