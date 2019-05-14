Home

Gene Willetts Obituary
GENE WILLETTS Gene Willetts, 78, of Wilmington, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at home. Gene was born July 6, 1940 in Wilmington, NC, son of the late Harry "Sinker" Willetts and Beulah Hickman Willetts. His sister, Elaine Willetts Reynolds, preceded him in death. Music was his passion. Gene was Minister of Music for 38 years at churches in Wilmington and surrounding areas. He loved to travel the world, having visited over 30 different countries. He is survived by his wife, Frances Willetts; five daughters, Patricia Griffith (Craig) of Wilmington, Sarah Squires (Jackie) of Leland, NC, Cherie Fryar (Jack) of Wilmington, Letitia Barnes (Jeff) of Alpharetta, GA, and Alicia Belcito (Dave) of Wilmington; six grandchildren, David Griffith, Dean Griffith, Abigail Squires, Marcie Squires, Henry Barnes, and Cole Cheney; two brothers, Alfred Willetts (Eva) and Guy Willetts (Carol), all of Bolivia, NC. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Andrews Market Street Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Pine Valley Baptist Church, with Rev Melvin Hall, Rev. Larry Knowles, and Jackie Squires officiating. Entombment will follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 14, 2019
