GENEVIE "JENNY" SNEEDEN SMITH Genevie "Jenny" Sneeden Smith, 92, of Wilmington, NC, passed away on August 9, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Wilmington. She was born in Brunswick County on September 6, 1926, daughter of the late Silas Elwood Sneeden and Elizabeth "Lizzy" Norris. Her husband, Charlie O. Smith passed away February 18, 2016. Mrs. Smith was owner/operator of Jenny's Beauty Shop for thirty years in Wilmington, and also a children's shop. She was a member of Ogden Baptist Church, and the Order of Eastern Star, Cape Fear Chapter #346. For many years after her retirement, she volunteered as a Pink Lady at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She is survived by twin daughters, Sharon West (Jim) and Donna Smith (Stuart); sons, Olen Smith (Bobbie) and Mark Smith (Janet); grandchildren, Jamie Hornbrook (Chris), Jennifer West (Brian Dynof), David Smith (Ammie), Dr. Michael Smith (Erin), Megan Slaugenhoup (Will), Molly Smith, and Ernie Lane (Katie); great-grandchildren, Rachel, Katie and Gracen Hornbrook, Karlin and Harrison Smith, Emily and Alex Smith, Riley Lane and Kylee Lane and Beaslee Slaugenhoup. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Ogden Baptist Church, 7121 Market Street, Wilmington, NC, 28411, with the Rev. Danny Justice officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 PM Wednesday until the service hour. Interment will follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens, 306 Bradley Drive, Wilmington, NC. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to Ogden Baptist Church or a charity of individual choice. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Chapel Service
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 11, 2019