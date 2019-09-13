Home

GEORGE A. GLOVER George is survived by his beloved daughter Emily Rose Glover of Delray Beach, FL, a recent graduate of UCF. Also surviving him are his mother Mercedes Yepko and step-father Bert Yepko of Wilmington, NC. In addition George has a brother, Chris Glover of Wilmington and a sister Amy Vogler (Doug) of Glen Allen, VA. As well as several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his father Irving Glover of Wilmington. George worked 30 years for the City of Hollywood, FL Beach Safety Dept. He loved his work and was proud of the job he accomplished. He was well-liked and respected by his co-workers and friends. They held a "Paddle-Out" memorial service in his honor on Hollywood Beach on June 6, 2019. His daughter will scatter his ashes in the ocean on his birthday. George will be remembered for being the sensitive and kind person he was - always
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 13, 2019
