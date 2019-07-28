|
GEORGE ALMA "DUKE" SELLARS SANDERS George Alma "Duke" Sellars Sanders of Hampstead, NC passed away peacefully at her home on July 25, 2019 at the age of 95. Alma is survived by her children, Ronald W. (Brenda) Sanders of Hampstead, NC, Michael K. (Michelle) Sanders of Utah, and Karen D. Sanders of Utah along with 9 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren. Alma is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Alfred Sanders, daughter in law, Sharon Hopkins Sanders and three sisters, Mildred Golden, Virginia Clewis Woody, and Betty Clewis Craven. Alma was born on February 12, 1924 in Wilmington, NC to the late George Sellars and Maud Mintz Sellars. Alma was a nurse's aide in the OB Department at New Hanover and Cape Fear Hospitals for over 30 years where her greatest joy was helping new mothers bring their babies into this world. Alma was an avid genealogist who loved researching her family history and who was passionate about preserving that history for her children and grandchildren. She was an active and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Special thanks to the nurses of the Lower Cape Fear Hospice for taking such wonderful care of Alma during the last few months of her life. Family will receive friends on Monday July 29, 2019 at 12 pm followed by the funeral service at 1 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Hampstead Chapel 102 Deerfield Dr. Hampstead, NC with interment to follow immediately at the Church cemetery on NC Hwy 210. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Alma's life. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alma's name may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice at 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Hampstead Chapel Service
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 28, 2019