George Wilson
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Mary Byrd Porter’s
Shadow Drive
Rocky Point, IL
George Alton Wilson Obituary
GEORGE ALTON WILSON George Alton Wilson, 64, of Castle Hayne, NC passed away on December 9, 2019 surrounded by his family, due to heart complications at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born in Wilmington on August 2nd, 1955 to the late James Alton Wilson and Essie Smith Wilson. During his retirement in 2013, he enjoyed watching football, collecting Star Trek memorabilia, astronomy, going to the movies, and spending time with his family. George is survived by his daughter, Meta Dawn Williams (Keith Williams) and daughter, Amanda Batista; siblings, Marilyn Garner Marllowe (Ronald Marllowe), Mary Byrd Porter (George Porter), Carl Wilson (Lynn Wilson), and the late James Wilson; grandchildren, Erik Wilson, Tiffany Williams, Brandon Williams, Angelia Williams, Trinity Williams, and Lonna Batista; nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces. Family Visitation service will be held at Andrews Mortuary, 1617 Market Street, Wilmington, NC on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 10:00am. Followed by the Memorial Service at 11:00 am. Burial will be at Oakdale Cemetery, 520 N 15th St, Wilmington, NC, after the Memorial service. Dinner will be served for family and friends at Mary Byrd Porter's, 2:00pm, Shadow Drive, Rocky Point. Share online condolences at: www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 12, 2019
